Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
James Buersmeyer
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
Ballwin, MO
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
James Lee Buersmeyer


1933 - 2019
James Lee Buersmeyer Obituary

Buersmeyer, James Lee

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Beloved husband for 65 years of Betty A. Buersmeyer. Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Monday, November 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with a meal to follow at the church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Monday, 1:30 p.m., please meet in the cemetery office by 1:20 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation or . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, 5-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
More information