Buersmeyer, James Lee
baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Beloved husband for 65 years of Betty A. Buersmeyer. Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Monday, November 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with a meal to follow at the church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Monday, 1:30 p.m., please meet in the cemetery office by 1:20 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation or . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, 5-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019