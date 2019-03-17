Dunigan, James Lee 83, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Spring Hill, Florida. James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Staggs) Dunigan; his sons Rick (Cate) Dunigan and Bill (Tonya) Dunigan, two granddaughters, Elizabeth (John) Westfall and Shannon Dunigan, and ten great grandchildren. James was predeceased in death by his daughter Sherill Lynn Dunigan; his parents Luther and Ellen (Huddleston) Dunigan; his brothers Roy, and Harold Dunigan, and his sister Betty (Dunigan) Bartlett. James was born on November 16, 1935, in Pocahontas, AR, and spent most of his life living in St. Louis, MO. James was a loyal member of the Trucker's Teamsters Union. Services: Services will be held on March 20, 2019, at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO. Viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with service to follow at 1:00 P.M. and burial immediately after at the Shepherd Hill Cemetery, Highway M, Barnhart, MO. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary