1/
James Leland "Jim" Leighton
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leighton, James 'Jim' Leland

94, of Hazelwood, MO, passed away peacefully on 8 July, 2020. He was born to the late Clyde and Edna (Newsom) Leighton, on 19 March, 1926 in St. Louis, MO. A lifelong resident of the St. Louis region, he married the late Rosemary (Schroll) in 1951. Jim was later the companion for some 20 years to the late Inez Rush of Godfrey, IL and Alton, IL.

He is survived by son Kim (Lisa von Stamwitz), son Brian (Elizabeth), and daughter Laura (Michael Schmersahl) Leighton; grandchildren Robin, Nathaniel, Rebecca, and Elisa Leighton; and great-grandchildren Jaden and Jessika Williams.

Devoted to his family, Jim was a loving father, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jim was a veteran of the European Theater in World War II, enlisting on 8 August, 1944 and serving 2 years as a Private in the Third Army.

Services: There will be a graveside service held on July 31st at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held immediately thereafter at the Gold Star Pavilion in Jefferson Barracks Park. The family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or Dementia Society of America.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
Gold Star Pavilion in Jefferson Barracks Park
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved