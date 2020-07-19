Leighton, James 'Jim' Leland

94, of Hazelwood, MO, passed away peacefully on 8 July, 2020. He was born to the late Clyde and Edna (Newsom) Leighton, on 19 March, 1926 in St. Louis, MO. A lifelong resident of the St. Louis region, he married the late Rosemary (Schroll) in 1951. Jim was later the companion for some 20 years to the late Inez Rush of Godfrey, IL and Alton, IL.

He is survived by son Kim (Lisa von Stamwitz), son Brian (Elizabeth), and daughter Laura (Michael Schmersahl) Leighton; grandchildren Robin, Nathaniel, Rebecca, and Elisa Leighton; and great-grandchildren Jaden and Jessika Williams.

Devoted to his family, Jim was a loving father, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jim was a veteran of the European Theater in World War II, enlisting on 8 August, 1944 and serving 2 years as a Private in the Third Army.

Services: There will be a graveside service held on July 31st at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held immediately thereafter at the Gold Star Pavilion in Jefferson Barracks Park. The family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or Dementia Society of America.