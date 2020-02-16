James Louis King

King, James Louis

born in Newell, Iowa 10/27/1942, passed away in his home on Wednesday, 1/29/2020 in St. Louis, MO. Jim was one of the original Urban Pioneers of Lafayette Square. He was a talented artist, specializing in landscape and interior design. Most importantly, he was a kind and generous gentleman, and profound lover of animals. He is survived by his brother Paul W. King, sister-in-law Gail (Germany) King, triplet nephews Brian, Eric, and Todd King, and numerous friends.

Services: A private memorial reception will be held at a later date. You may honor his memory by making a donation to your favorite animal charity, or, as Jim would so often do, by practicing a Random Act of Kindness, all of which would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
