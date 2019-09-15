|
|
Broderick, James M.
Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jackie J. Broderick (nee Van Damme); dear father of Colleen Broderick, Kathleen (Ron) Janssen and James P. Broderick; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn Janssen; dear brother and friend.
Mr. Broderick retired from the St. Louis City Fire Department after 32 years of service.
Services: Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (4200 Delor, 63116) Monday, September 16, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Backstoppers appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019