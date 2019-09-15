St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4200 Delor
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4200 Delor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Broderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Broderick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Broderick Obituary

Broderick, James M.

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jackie J. Broderick (nee Van Damme); dear father of Colleen Broderick, Kathleen (Ron) Janssen and James P. Broderick; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn Janssen; dear brother and friend.

Mr. Broderick retired from the St. Louis City Fire Department after 32 years of service.

Services: Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (4200 Delor, 63116) Monday, September 16, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Backstoppers appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now