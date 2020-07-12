1/1
James M. "Jimmy" Callahan Sr.

Callahan, James M., Sr. "Jimmy"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Dear son of the late James and Elizabeth Callahan. Beloved husband of Kathy M. Callahan (nee Nahlik). Dearest father of Jim (Shelly) Callahan and Maureen and Colleen Callahan; dear grandpa of Jessica (Tim), Nick (Micki) and Christina (Anthony); great-grandpa of Calvin, Maeve, Cameron and Nolan; brother of Sr. Carol Ann Callahan, Dr. Kathleen Callahan and the late Robert (Beverly), Patricia (Austin), Donald (Patricia) and John (JoAnne). Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Callahan was a member of IBEW Local #1 for 40 years and for 20 years ran the Sunshine Boys Golf Group. Jimmy was well respected by many and and always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, July 18th 10:00 a.m. until Mass time 11:00 a.m., St. Cletus Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908. www.colliersfuneralhome.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
