James M. "Jim" Eckles
1941 - 2020
Born on November 30, 1941 and passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at age 78. Beloved husband of Janet Eckles (nee Chandler); loving son of the late Howard Walker Eckles and Emilie B. Eckles; dearest father of Amy (Michael) Dyott and Jon "Jay" Eckles; dear grandfather of Kara and Parker Dyott; dear brother of the late David H. Eckles. Peepaw Jim was cherished by the love of the Van family and treasured by many dear friends.

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
