Horner, James M. James Jack, 84, passed away May 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn, his children, Steven and Karen, and his grandchildren, Colleen, Kevin, Matthew and Alexis. He received his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama. He served two years in the army. His professional career was spent in teaching and university administration, including serving as the President of Central Missouri State University from 1979 to 1985. After retirement in 2001, he enjoyed his family, friends, reading and woodworking. His love for education continues, as he donated his body to Washington University. Memorial service will be announced later.





Horner, James M. James Jack, 84, passed away May 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn, his children, Steven and Karen, and his grandchildren, Colleen, Kevin, Matthew and Alexis. He received his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama. He served two years in the army. His professional career was spent in teaching and university administration, including serving as the President of Central Missouri State University from 1979 to 1985. After retirement in 2001, he enjoyed his family, friends, reading and woodworking. His love for education continues, as he donated his body to Washington University. Memorial service will be announced later. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2019

