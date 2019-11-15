McKelvey Sr., James M.

Dean Emeritus James "Jim" M. McKelvey Sr. of Saint Louis, MO,

passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019. He was 94 years old. Born on August 22, 1925 and raised in University City, he attended University City High School. He graduated from Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (University of Missouri - Rolla) and received his MS ('47) and PhD ('50) in chemical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis. During his time as professor at Johns Hopkins University, MD he met his first wife, Edith Rothbauer. They moved to Saint Louis, MO, where they raised their two children, James Jr. and Robert. Edith died in 1989. In 1992, Jim married Dr. Judith Hood.

Upon moving to Saint Louis, Jim became a professor of chemical

engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and was appointed Dean of the School of Engineering in 1964, a position he held for 27 years. Jim taught at the University until 2007.

As Dean, he led the effort to transform the School of Engineering & Applied Science from a regional school to a nationally recognized research institution. During his tenure he touched the lives of thousands of students and faculty, many of whom are devoted friends to this day. In 2017 James M. McKelvey Sr. Hall at Washington University in St. Louis was named in honor of Jim in recognition of his distinguished career of service to the University. The McKelvey School of Engineering was also named in his honor in January of 2019.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dr. Judith McKelvey (nee Hood); his brothers Robert McKelvey (Peggy) and Charles Forbes (Marilyn); and his two children James Jr. (Anna) and Robert (Stacey) as well as five grandchildren, Ian, Morgan, James, Lucy and Margaret. Jim is also survived by devoted friend Donald Mosby and stepchildren Elizabeth Goldberg (Eric and Juliet) and Edward Forgotson (Jennifer and Jerome). Jim's passing will leave a huge void in the lives of his family and all those who he touched during his long and honorable life and career.

Services: Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 o'clock at Graham Chapel, Washington University in St. Louis, where friends may call from 2 o'clock. Reception will follow.

The family requests that any memorial gifts made in memory of Jim's life be directed to the James McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University.