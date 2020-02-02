McNamara, Maj. James M., USAF Ret.

Peacefully on January 29, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Dearest husband of Margaret McNamara (nee Rush); devoted father of 3, grandfather of 9 & great-grandfather of 10; our uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Jim served as a Navigator in the US Air Force from 1954 – 1973. Services: Visitation Tuesday at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Road) 9:30 a.m. until Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.