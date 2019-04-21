St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Rodgers, James M. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Beloved son of David and Barbara (nee Ziegler) Rodgers; loving father of Devyn Rodgers; adoring brother of Jeffrey (Christine) Rodgers, Chrissy (Gary) Burmester, and Stacey (LaRoy Sparks) Rodgers; dearest uncle of Jessica, Jenna, Alex, Claire, Dominic, and Jayden; dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, April 24, 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Peregrine . Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
