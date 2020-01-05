Wolfe, James M.

age 95, passed away December 28, 2019. Was an army veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. He was a beloved husband of Pauline "Polly" Wolfe; dear uncle of Maren Hassinger and Cary Jenkins.

Services: Memorial services are January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union Memorial United Methodist Church at 1141 Belt Ave., St. Louis. Interment with military honors are at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations in James' name to The American Diabetes Association.