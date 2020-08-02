1/
James M. Zolnowski
Zolnowski, James M.

passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alice (nee Jablonski) Zolnowski. He was a beloved nephew, cousin and friend to many. Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Mr. Zolnowski attended Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He joined the faculty at Chaminade College Preparatory School in 1979 where he served until his death. Known to the Chaminade Family simply as 'Mr. Z,' he was beloved by the faculty, staff and especially the students of Chaminade.

Visit www.boppchapel.com for more details about Mr. Zolnowski's life.

Services: A funeral service will be held via livestream on Wednesday, August 5 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James M. Zolnowski Memorial Fund at Chaminade.

Links:

Live stream of service: https://www.chaminade-stl.org/livestream

Bopp Chapel: www.boppchapel.com

Chaminade Scholarship fund: https://www.chaminade-stl.org/support-us/support-us/mrz



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
