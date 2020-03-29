Haas, James Martin

Emeritus Professor of Historical Studies at Southern Illlinois University Edwardsville and long-time St. Louis resident died on March 18th, 2020 in Pullman, WA. He was 92.

Jim was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Oscar M. Haas, DDS and Marion E. Isermann Haas. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and graduated from Marquette University and received the M.A. and Ph.D. degrees, both in History, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Jim joined the SIUE faculty in 1961 and fell in love with St. Louis. He was driven by a deep and enthusiastic love of teaching and scholarship, and taught British and early modern European History until he retired from SIUE in 1995. Jim married Mary Jo Russell of Indiana in 1959, and they celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary in August of 2019. In 2012 they moved to Pullman, WA to be near their son Kevin James Haas, Professor of Art at Washington State University. Jim was a global traveller well into his eighties and an avid gardener and lap-swimmer, which he did until he was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2019. Jim is survived by his wife, their son, a sister, Mary Noeske of Mequon, WI, a brother, Richard Haas of Waukesha, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews. His sister Barbara Snyder predeceased him. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com