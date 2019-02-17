Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Melvin Stokes. View Sign

Stokes, Dr. James Melvin passed away on February 6, 2019 at age 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ethel Stokes, and his brother Morris E. Stokes. He grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and later went on to Washington University medical school where he graduated AOA. After completion of his general surgery residency, he served in the US Army medical corp in Texas and Arkansas. He returned to private practice at Barnes, St. Luke's, and Deaconess hospitals. He served in many leadership positions including president of the St. Louis Medical Society and president of the Missouri State Medical Association. He is survived by his wife Doris Stokes and 5 children: Jane Stokes of Los Angeles, California, Ann Stokes Foley of Austin, Texas, Dr. James Stokes of St. Louis, Missouri, David Stokes of St. Paul, Minnesota and Lisa Stokes of St. Paul, Minnesota. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He lived a life devoted to the practice of medicine and a life devoted to his family. Services were private.





7600 St Charles Rock Road

St. Louis , MO 63133

