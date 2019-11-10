St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
James Michael Long

Long, James Michael

Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Long (nee Wilke) for 46 years; dearest father of Todd (Michelle) and Jeff (Gina) Long; loving grandfather of Audrey and Avery, Dominic and Michael; dear son of Evelyn (nee Hof) and the late Wilbert Long; dear brother of Sharon (Bill) Applegate; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS

SOUTH COUNTY Chapel,

5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, November 11 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road, on Tuesday, November 12 for 10 a.m. service. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
