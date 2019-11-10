|
Long, James Michael
Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Long (nee Wilke) for 46 years; dearest father of Todd (Michelle) and Jeff (Gina) Long; loving grandfather of Audrey and Avery, Dominic and Michael; dear son of Evelyn (nee Hof) and the late Wilbert Long; dear brother of Sharon (Bill) Applegate; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS
SOUTH COUNTY Chapel,
5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, November 11 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road, on Tuesday, November 12 for 10 a.m. service. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019