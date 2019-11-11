|
Long, James Michael
Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Long (nee Wilke) for 46 years; dearest father of Todd (Michelle) and Jeff (Gina) Long; loving grandfather of Audrey and Avery, Dominic and Michael; dear son of Evelyn (nee Hof) and the late Wilbert Long; dear brother of Sharon (Bill) Applegate; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, November 11 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road, on Tuesday, November 12 for 10:30 a.m. service. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019