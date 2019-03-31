Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Estell, James Milton passed away March 26, 2019 at the age of 96 surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Louis, MO to James and Lela Estell. Jim served his country in the United States Army during World War II as a tank driver in Patton's Third Armored Division, Biblesburg, Germany. He is survived by Betty Jordan-Estell, his loving wife of 29 years. He is also survived by his step-children, Joyce Ketterling (Tom) of Heil, North Dakota and Chuck Jordan(Pam) of Creve Coeur, MO; step-grandchildren Emily Church (Chuck) of St. Charles, MO and Brian Jordan of Creve Couer, MO; step-great-grandchild Laney Jordan. Jim spent his entire career in the printing/bookbinding industry and was a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Jim Loved fishing, bowling, crossword puzzles and building doll houses. He was a movie enthusiast and had an extensive DVD collection. Jim and Betty loved to dance and take cruises. As an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Jim would seldom be seen without wearing his Cardinals jacket and hat. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Mason Point Care Center and to the Lutheran Senior Services Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church in Jim's memory. Service at the ORTMANN-STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Boulevard, Creve Couer, MO on Mon., April 1 at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Mon. from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home





12444 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur , MO 63141

