Perks, James Monroe Sr.
79, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Patricia Perks (nee Mohart); loving dad to Debi (Mike) Bridges & Jim Jr. (Kathy). Loved being a grandpa to Mike (Kristen) Bridges, Jim III and Becky; great-grandpa to Mackenzie, Logan, Carter and Maverick; loving brother of the late Joe (Kathy) Perks, Wally (Trudy) Perks, the late June Spreitler (nee Perks), the late Mike (late Karen) Perks, Martha (Ron) Nickolaus; loving uncle and friend to many!
Jim was born on January 7, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri. He met his loving wife Pat at the young age of 14. He began his career in law enforcement at the age of 21. He served for St. Louis City, the City of Crestwood and the St. Louis County Police Department. His family is proud of the 39 years of service he provided to our community. In addition to his career, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 40 years and a member of the Retired Police Officer Association.
We will miss your laughter and many years of enjoying life in every way! Our family will not be the same without you by our side! You are forever in peace!
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, December 19, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019