Barnett, James O. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Judy Moses Barnett. Most wonderful father and father-in-law of Cynthia (David) da Silva, Kristen (Dennis) Daily, Bradley (Sara) Barnett and the late infant Douglas Barnett. Precious grandfather of Carson Daily, Logan Daily, Cole Daily, Jayden Daily, Maxwell Barnett, Gabrielly da Silva and Alexander Barnett. Preceded in death by his parents James W. and Ida Barnett, sister Sue Smith and brother Kenneth Barnett. James was a multi-talented business owner having opened and operated many small businesses; including several grocery stores in south St. Louis and an ice rink facility in Fenton, MO. Services: The funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel of Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road on Sat. May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 3, 2019