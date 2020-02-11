St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
James P. Hartman

Hartman, James P.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Hartman (nee Gratis); loving father of Michael (Kim), Robert (Cathy) and the late David and Mary Hartman; our dearest grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 14, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
