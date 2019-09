Henning, James P.

64, died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident in Tennessee on September 21, 2019. He was husband to Linda (Warner); father of five children, and Papa to 10 grandchildren.

He was a Professional Mechanical Engineer in the St. Louis area for 37 years. Services: No visitation. The memorial service is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept 28th at Destiny Church (1809 Des Peres Rd St. Louis, MO 63131).