James P. Zwyers

Service Information
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
63385
(636)-327-6600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Obituary
Zwyers, James P. of St. Peters, MO on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Loving husband of Janice Zwyers (nee Sienknecht); dear father of James (Suzanne) Zwyers, Jason (Deanna) Zwyers, and Joni (S.F.C. Kenneth) Johnson; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 13. Services: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO. Memorials to AMVETS Post 106 in St. Peters. Burial with full military honors in the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Visitation Monday, April 29 from 5-8 pm.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
