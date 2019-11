Corbett, Sister James Patrick, CSJ

of Nazareth Living Center on Mon., Nov. 4, 2019. Daughter of late Harry and Elizabeth Corbett (nee Quigley); aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ.

Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center on Thurs., Nov. 7 from 9 a.m until service at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111.