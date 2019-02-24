Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Patrick O'Brien. View Sign

O'Brien, James Patrick of Saint Charles, MO, passed away, Friday, Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Lynette O'Brien; cherished son of the late Henry and Sylvia O'Brien; devoted father of James Patrick (Masha) O'Brien, Jr., Carey (Karen) O'Brien, Charlene (Peter) Christian, Doris (Rob) Leacock, Sandy (Alan) Gray, Janice Smallwood, Richard (Dawn) O'Brien, Mary (Tim) Vitale and stepfather of Debi (Ron) Gravemann and Sue (Roger) Yoakum; loving grandfather, treasured great-grandfather, and adored great-great-grandfather to numerous descendants; and dear brother of Mary Lou Kreutzman. James was also preceded in death by his first wife Jacqueline O'Brien; daughter Connie Bullard; and brothers John O'Brien, and Joe O'Brien. James dedicated himself to the Navy Reserves while also building his own fiberglass company: G.W. Composites. He proudly earned his 8th grade education and proved his intelligence with all his accomplishments that followed. James was also a member of Hope Lutheran Church. In his spare moments, James enjoyed deep sea fishing and big game hunting in Alaska and Africa, as well as traveling. He also enjoyed woodworking and tackling challenges that crossed his path with a can do attitude. Above all else, James put family first and cherished the time spent together. James was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: At Baue, 3950 W. Clay St. Visitation on Mon., Feb. 25, 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service on Tues., Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation 2 hours prior. Memorials to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic. Visit









3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

