Walsh, James Patrick Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Cooky Walsh (nee Ruemker); dear father of Brett (Paula) Buchanan and Paula (Philip) Newman (nee Harlan); dear grandfather of Jacob, Eleanor, Alexandria, Katherine and Danica; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 22, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Private Interment at J.B. National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019