James Patterson Caldwell

November 5, 1939-August 17, 2019

James Patterson Caldwell, age 79, born in Graysville, Alabama, raised in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Bagdad, Iraq, passed away in his home in Orange Beach, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Son of the late James Francis and Ivel Patterson Caldwell, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah DeJarnette Caldwell; his daughters, Lavanda Caldwell Wagenheim (Herbert Riggs), Jeannette Caldwell Thompson (Nathan); four grandchildren, Caldwell and Sarah Virginia Wagenheim, Hannah and Caleb Thompson; his sisters, Josephine "Jo" Frances Findlay (Charles), Vera Elizabeth "Beth" Caldwell Moore (Terry); his brother, Henry Scott "Diz" Caldwell (Trish) other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends all over the world.

Graduate of Phillips High School in Birmingham, AL (1957) and University of Alabama (BS Mathematics, 1961; Masters in International Marketing, 1968. Jim served 6 years as Captain Aviation Ordnance Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, with an assignment in Da Nang, Vietnam from 1965-66. He moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri where he enjoyed a long, successful career as Vice President of International Marketing at the McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing Aircraft Company. After retirement, he moved to Orange Beach, Alabama.

Jim was active in numerous professional and civic organizations, including: Member Board of Advisors, Boeing Institute for International Business, St. Louis University; Member Board of Advisors, "Korean Economic Institute," Washington, DC, 1996 – 1998; Member of Board of Directors Provident Counseling, 1993 – 1998; Chairman of Air Show Committee – "St. Louis County Fair and Air Show," 1992 – 1995; Member of Board of Directors – International Education Consortium, 1982 – 1989; Member of Board of Directors and Vice President, World Affairs Council of St. Louis, 1984 – 1989; Vestry member of Church of St. Michael and St. George, St. Louis; and member of the Order of St. John.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jim never met a stranger. He was known for his generosity, hospitality, and infectious, fun-loving spirit. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and adventurer who loved music, traveling, climbing and skiing the mountains, hunting, fishing, sailing, cooking gourmet meals, and providing for others.

Services: A memorial service and reception will be held at the Church of St. Michael and St. George in St. Louis, MO at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CharacterPlus program, in care of Mike Park, Director, 1460 Craig Road, Saint Louis, Missouri 63146.