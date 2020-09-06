1/1
James R. "Jim" Cecil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecil, James R. "Jim"

passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Cecil (nee Hedges); loving father of John Cecil and Annie Cecil; dear uncle of Mike (Jodie) Hedges; dearest great-uncle of Brooke, Kayla, Logan and Reese; dear cousin and friend to many.

Jim retired from Semcor Inc. in St. Louis.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 9:30-11 AM at St. John Bosco Church, 12934 Marine Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146 followed by a memorial Mass at 11 AM. (MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved