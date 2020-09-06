Cecil, James R. "Jim"

passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Cecil (nee Hedges); loving father of John Cecil and Annie Cecil; dear uncle of Mike (Jodie) Hedges; dearest great-uncle of Brooke, Kayla, Logan and Reese; dear cousin and friend to many.

Jim retired from Semcor Inc. in St. Louis.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 9:30-11 AM at St. John Bosco Church, 12934 Marine Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146 followed by a memorial Mass at 11 AM. (MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.