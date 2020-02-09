St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
James R. Conners

James R. Conners Obituary

Conners, James R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of Mary Lou Conners (nee Maurer); loving father of James (Teresa), Thomas and Chris (Sherri) Conners; dear brother of Shannon Barry; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Mary Mother of the Church (5901 Kerth Rd. 63128) Tuesday, February 11, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
