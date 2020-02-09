|
Conners, James R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of Mary Lou Conners (nee Maurer); loving father of James (Teresa), Thomas and Chris (Sherri) Conners; dear brother of Shannon Barry; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Mary Mother of the Church (5901 Kerth Rd. 63128) Tuesday, February 11, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020