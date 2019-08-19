St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
James R. Crowe Jr.

James R. Crowe Jr. Obituary

Crowe, James R. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of Madeleine Crowe (nee Brady); loving father of James J. (Susan) Crowe, Mary (Chris) Craig, Kathleen (Jim) Waters and Ellen Crowe; dear grandfather of Crystal, Andrew and Connor; dear great-grandfather of 5; dear brother-in-law of Fr. John Brady; dear uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 22, 11:00 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
