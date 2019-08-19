|
Crowe, James R. Jr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of Madeleine Crowe (nee Brady); loving father of James J. (Susan) Crowe, Mary (Chris) Craig, Kathleen (Jim) Waters and Ellen Crowe; dear grandfather of Crystal, Andrew and Connor; dear great-grandfather of 5; dear brother-in-law of Fr. John Brady; dear uncle and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 22, 11:00 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019