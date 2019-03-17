James R. Grellner

Grellner, James R. passed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years to Kathleen M. Grellner (nee Bilyk); dear father of Keith (Lynn) Grellner, Jill (John) Pins, Christine (Joe) Mora, Kenneth and Mark (Micki) Grellner; dear grandfather of Kristin (Nick), Sofi, Joshua, Megan, Shannon, Keegan, Tyler, Matthew, Max, Conner and the late Abigail. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) at a later date. Mr. Grellner worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to DeGreeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
