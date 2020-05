Or Copy this URL to Share

Hawksley, James R. Born September 2, 1968, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, May 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late Richard Hawksley and Marilyn Kruse-Hawksley. Dear brother of Thomas and Scott Hawksley. Our dear nephew, cousin and friend.



