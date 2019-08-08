Lopata, James "Jim" R., "The Pig Man"

died on August 6, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer which he fought with dignity, humor and a loving attitude. He passed comfortably with his beloved wife and best friend, SuAnne Lopata, by his side. He was a loving father and father-in-law to Christopher (Deborah) Lopata and Shannon (Peter) Kastor; step-father to Tony Knope and Monica Eldredge; and grandfather and step-grandfather to Caleb Lopata, Samuel Kastor, Thomas Kastor, Paige Eldredge, and Dakota Eldredge. Jim was a dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Steven (Frances) Lopata, Lusette "Andy" (Edgar) Smith, Roger (Cynthia) Lopata, LuAnne Griese, Judy (Bob) Boncher, Michael (Tami) Griese, Mary Griese, Gregory (Christine) Griese, Gail (Dave) Carlson, Joanne (Joel) Shefflin, Ollie (Jennie) Griese and Barbara Griese. Jim was a much loved cousin and friend of many. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Lopata and his parents, Lucy and Stanley Lopata.

Jim will be remembered by most who met him as the "pig man" who always greeted strangers and friends alike with a smile and three little pigs. He was a passionate patron of arts, and took particular joy in performances by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Jim was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from St. Louis Country Day School (now Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School) in 1963. Jim was an active boy scout and rose to Eagle Scout rank. Despite his small stature, he played high school football, even making the varsity team. Jim studied engineering at Cornell University (BS 1967) and after serving in the United States Army, he began his career as a chemical engineer. He moved to Chicago, where he started his own company Lopata Technical Services and met SuAnne. Jim and SuAnne delighted in exploring the city's neighborhoods, art festivals, and cultural institutions.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. A private family interment near Green Bay, Wisconsin will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests honoring Jim's loving memory by performing service, or making donations to Holy Name Cathedral's many ministries, , or contributions to the . For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.