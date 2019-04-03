Moore, James R. passed away peacefully on Mar. 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jim was well cared for through his illness and loved immensely by his wife, Ruthie. Jim was born in Waukesha, WI on Nov. 23, 1929. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and served in the US Army. Jim then had a successful and long career in the aluminum industry. Jim took great pride in his work and in his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ruth and children, James (Connie), John, Ellen (Rob), Ann (Steve), Ruth (Peter) and Kathleen, and his sisters, Beverly and Marilyn, and many grandchildren. Jim enjoyed time with the family dogs, bike riding, playing the guitar, family gatherings and summer days in Michigan with Ruthie. Jim was a good listener and problem solver, and was a man people could rely on. Jim will be remembered by many. Services: A visitation will be held on Fri., Apr. 5 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 South Brentwood Blvd., 63144. Interment Calvary Cemetery. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63144
(314) 962-0601
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019