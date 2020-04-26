James R. "Jim" Ryan
Ryan, James R. Jr. "Jim" Entered into rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane "Dee" Ryan (nee Miller); loving father of James "Jay" (fiance Sarah Gray) Ryan III and Kathy (Billy) Heldman; cherished brother of Norah (Art) Graves and Sylvia (Rusty) Graves; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: A Memorial gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date. Interment private. A service of Kutis South County Chapel.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
