Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
James R. Scheer Sr. Obituary

Scheer, James R. Sr.

died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Dear husband of Barbara (nee Marstall), dear father of Jim Scheer, Jr., father-in-law of Connie, grandfather of Brooklyn and Madison Scheer, brother of Steve Ippolito (Diana), Donna Bulus (Paul), Maria Rych (John), dear brother-in-law of Bill and Joan Marstall, uncle, special cousin to Mel, Nancy and Don, Lynne and Mark, Mark and Wendy, Charles and Desiree and Grant and Maureen, and a friend to many. Jim proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was a loyal employee of Anheuser-Busch for 40 years.

Services: Viewing Wednesday, September 18 from 3-8pm at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd; service on Thursday at 10:30 AM with Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations to the ALS Association www.alsa.org is much appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
