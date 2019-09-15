|
|
Scheer, James R. Sr.
died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Dear husband of Barbara (nee Marstall), dear father of Jim Scheer, Jr., father-in-law of Connie, grandfather of Brooklyn and Madison Scheer, brother of Steve Ippolito (Diana), Donna Bulus (Paul), Maria Rych (John), dear brother-in-law of Bill and Joan Marstall, uncle, special cousin to Mel, Nancy and Don, Lynne and Mark, Mark and Wendy, Charles and Desiree and Grant and Maureen, and a friend to many. Jim proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was a loyal employee of Anheuser-Busch for 40 years.
Services: Viewing Wednesday, September 18 from 3-8pm at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd; service on Thursday at 10:30 AM with Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations to the ALS Association www.alsa.org is much appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019