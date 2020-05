Or Copy this URL to Share

Wolgast, James R. Friday, April 10, 2020. Husband of Elana; dear father of Theresa Wolgast; dear son of Jacqueline (Melvin) Gries and the late Herman Wolgast; dear brother of Jacquelyn (Carl) Timmons; dear uncle of Daniel Timmons; our dear cousin and friend. Services: Private services were held at Sunset Cemetery. James served during Operation Desert Storm, retiring honorably in 2004 from the US Army. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.





