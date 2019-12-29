|
|
Wurm, James R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Amma Wurn (nee Cochran); loving father of Greg (Jenny) Wurm and Gary (Carrie) Wurm; dearest grandfather of Alana (Roy) Brown, Michael Smith, Jimmy (Nicole) Wurm, Katie (Dan) Evans and Zach "Z Man" Wurm; dear great-grandfather of Morgan, Mady, Hayden, Jax and Olivia; survived by his sister Mary Lou Keller; dear brother-in-law of JoAnn Cain and Jim (Janit) Cochran; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.
James dedicated his life to the St. Louis Police force. He served as an officer and Sergeant for 37 years, 20 years of that time in the canine division. Upon his retirement, he went to serve as a trustee and chairman with the St. Louis Police Pension Board.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, December 31, 9:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church (Valley Park) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019