Williams, James Randolph 'Randy'

65, passed away April 3, 2020 at The Quarters at Des Peres.

A St. Louis native, he graduated from John Burroughs High School and attended Trenton University and Maryville College.

Randy spent his career working at his family business Williams Crusher and Pulverizer Manufacturing Company.

His many interests included his love of beautiful cars, his boat at the Lake of the Ozarks and entertaining friends.

He purchased his family's home in Ladue and created a fabulous kitchen and living area where he loved to cook.

Randy's loving mother Bunky, passed away in 1997 and he has missed her with all his heart these past 23 years. It is a solace to his family that they are together in Heaven.

Randy never married.

He suffered severe health problems in recent years.

Prior to his illness, he was the old Randy with a quirky sense of humor that engaged us all.

He loved to drive to his stepmother's lighthouse in Charlevoix, MI in the summer and create beautiful memories with family on the 'martini' deck watching the gorgeous Lake Michigan sunsets.

Randy was the son of Robert Williams Sr. and the late Eleanor Hill Williams 'Bunky'.

He is survived by his father and stepmother Bobbie Rassieur Williams, his sisters, Beth Kinsella (Ted) Kirkwood, MO,

Susan Williams(Kimberly Benson) San Jose, CA , brother Robert Williams Jr.(Kathy), Ladue, MO, nieces Alexandra Kinsella, Colby Kinsella, Ashley Williams, nephew Robert Williams 3rd. and endearing friends Jon Hess(San Antonio, TX) and Melody Lovelace (St. Louis, MO).

Services: Due to the current health crisis, a service and a celebration of his life will be held as conditions permit a safe gathering of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John Burroughs High School, 755 S. Price Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124.