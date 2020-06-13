James "Jim" Richardson
1942 - 2020
Richardson, James "Jim"

77, passed on June 8, 2020. He was born in St Louis on Oct 16, 1942 and was placed in the Missouri orphans system where his parents, James and Theresa Kammermeyer adopted him and showered him with love until they passed. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force and held a Ph.D in Economics from Kings College at The University of Cambridge in England.

He leaves behind his son, Rob James Richardson; his three grandchildren, and other family members and friends.

Services: Visitation 4-8pm on Tue, June 16 at Newcomer Funeral Home in St Peters. Mass 11am on Wed, June 17 at Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon. www.newcomerstlouis.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 875-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

