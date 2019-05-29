Dr. James Robert McCowan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Robert McCowan.
Service Information
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR
72205
(501)-224-2200
Obituary
Send Flowers

McCowan, Dr. James Robert 96, of Little Rock, passed away May 25, 2019. Visitation will be this evening, Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.). Services will be held Friday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, followed by interment with Military Honors at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200. Dr. McCowan's online guestbook and the full obituary may be found at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details