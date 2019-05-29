McCowan, Dr. James Robert 96, of Little Rock, passed away May 25, 2019. Visitation will be this evening, Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.). Services will be held Friday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, followed by interment with Military Honors at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200. Dr. McCowan's online guestbook and the full obituary may be found at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019