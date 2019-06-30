Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Ronald Hurd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hurd, Dr. James Ronald passed away peacefully at his home on June 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of Judy Hurd for 42 years, who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by a son, Mark Hurd, a daughter Debbie, and grandchildren Christopher, Cara, Ian and Emily. Ron as he was called, was a graduate of Belleville High School, Princeton University, and Harvard Medical School. He married his high school sweetheart, returned to the Midwest, and lived in St. Charles, Missouri for his entire life. Ron was Chief of Administration and Emergency Medicine at St. Louis City Hospital. He also worked in Emergency Medicine at Lutheran Hospital in South St. Louis, and St. Joseph West Hospital until his retirement in 1996. Ron was an avid boater on the Mississippi River after purchasing a cottage in Chautauqua, Illinois. He was a loving father to Mark and Debbie, and loving grandfather to Christopher, Cara, Ian and Emily. In the summer he loved to cruise around on the river in his Boston Whaler with his kids and grandkids, waterskiing, tubing and heading up to Kinders for a fish sandwich. He also took his kids on numerous scuba diving adventures in St. Thomas USVI. A man of incredible intellect, he had a photographic memory, and was a voracious reader of books. He was a great father, a man of faith, and cared about others. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The New Piasa Chautauqua Church Association. Visit





Hurd, Dr. James Ronald passed away peacefully at his home on June 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of Judy Hurd for 42 years, who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by a son, Mark Hurd, a daughter Debbie, and grandchildren Christopher, Cara, Ian and Emily. Ron as he was called, was a graduate of Belleville High School, Princeton University, and Harvard Medical School. He married his high school sweetheart, returned to the Midwest, and lived in St. Charles, Missouri for his entire life. Ron was Chief of Administration and Emergency Medicine at St. Louis City Hospital. He also worked in Emergency Medicine at Lutheran Hospital in South St. Louis, and St. Joseph West Hospital until his retirement in 1996. Ron was an avid boater on the Mississippi River after purchasing a cottage in Chautauqua, Illinois. He was a loving father to Mark and Debbie, and loving grandfather to Christopher, Cara, Ian and Emily. In the summer he loved to cruise around on the river in his Boston Whaler with his kids and grandkids, waterskiing, tubing and heading up to Kinders for a fish sandwich. He also took his kids on numerous scuba diving adventures in St. Thomas USVI. A man of incredible intellect, he had a photographic memory, and was a voracious reader of books. He was a great father, a man of faith, and cared about others. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The New Piasa Chautauqua Church Association. Visit Baue.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close