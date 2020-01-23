Butler, James Russell Sr.

1932-2020

James "Russ" Butler, Sr., age 87 of O'Fallon, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1932 in St. Louis, MO to the late Raymond John Butler and the late Mary Loretta Butler. He was an active member and retired Deacon of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – Dardenne.

He is the loving husband of Betty Jane Butler of O'Fallon and the loving father of Donna (Marcus, Jr) Woodford of Saint Charles; James (Cindy) Butler, Jr. of St. Peters, Msgr. Michael Butler of St. Louis and Robert (Miriam) Butler of Barnhart. Loving grandfather of 14.

Services: Funeral Mass for James "Russ" Butler will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception - Dardenne Chapel. Msgr. Michael Butler will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles).

Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Vincent DePaul Society.