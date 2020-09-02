Mackey, James "Jim" S.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on August 28, 2020. Beloved son of Anna Marie and the late Clifford J. Mackey; brother of Louise (Dale) Richards, and Jane Michaelree; uncle of Amy (Luke) McGovern, Christina and Elizabeth Michaelree; former spouse of Deb Dausch; cousin and friend to many.

Jim retired as an airline mechanic at Northwest/Delta airlines. Jim had a lifelong interest in cars and airplanes. In lieu of flowers, donate to American Cancer Society or Masses.

Services: Visitation Thursday 9/3 from 8:30-10:30am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave.) Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (5020 Rhodes Ave.) Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masks & social distancing is required.