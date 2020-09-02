1/1
James S. Mackey
Mackey, James "Jim" S.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on August 28, 2020. Beloved son of Anna Marie and the late Clifford J. Mackey; brother of Louise (Dale) Richards, and Jane Michaelree; uncle of Amy (Luke) McGovern, Christina and Elizabeth Michaelree; former spouse of Deb Dausch; cousin and friend to many.

Jim retired as an airline mechanic at Northwest/Delta airlines. Jim had a lifelong interest in cars and airplanes. In lieu of flowers, donate to American Cancer Society or Masses.

Services: Visitation Thursday 9/3 from 8:30-10:30am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave.) Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (5020 Rhodes Ave.) Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masks & social distancing is required.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
