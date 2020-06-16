Guthrie, James, "Steve" Steven

James Steven "Steve" Guthrie passed away June 11. Steve, a retired audit clerk for the MO Dept of Revenue, was preceded in death by Mary Sue (Pelikan) the love of his life and wife for 36 years. Steve, an active member of Epiphany Parish was an avid stamp collector and fly fisherman.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in St. Louis on Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m.