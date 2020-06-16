James Steven Guthrie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Guthrie, James, "Steve" Steven

James Steven "Steve" Guthrie passed away June 11. Steve, a retired audit clerk for the MO Dept of Revenue, was preceded in death by Mary Sue (Pelikan) the love of his life and wife for 36 years. Steve, an active member of Epiphany Parish was an avid stamp collector and fly fisherman.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in St. Louis on Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved