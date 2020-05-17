Edwards, Fr. James T. on May 13, 2020 from Covid-19 and underlying infirmities, fortified with the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick. Beloved son of the late James T. and Virginia M. (nee Belgeri) Edwards; dearest brother and brother-in-law of Jeanne and Michael Hevesy; dear nephew, cousin, special friend of Gracemarie and Jim Miller, Mary and Howard Matthews and the "Prayer Group" who have supported each other and prayed together for 35 years, confessor, spiritual advisor and described by many friends as a holy priest. Born on August 15, 1950, Fr. Edwards was ordained on May 22, 1976 and served as associate pastor at St. Charles Borromeo, St. George, St. Clement of Rome and St. Ann parishes. He served as a pastor at St. Ann and St. Elizabeth of Hungary parishes until autumn 2008 when he became ill. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Paraneoplastic Cerebellar Degeneration, the cancer-related cause of the balance, speech and fine motor skills deterioration, afflictions he bore gracefully. In April 2010, Fr. Edwards moved to Regina Cleri, the retirement home for priests. He began saying Sunday Mass at St. Justin Martyr parish chapel where the congregation ran from 5 to 25 people. He said Mass for the Daughters of St. Paul every Wednesday morning and after a few years began saying weekly Mass at St. Joseph Apartments and Mary Queen and Mother Center. He served as spiritual director to the Office of Apostolic Services. Fr. Edwards loved to sing and include music in his liturgies. In high school he began performing in the annual Catholic Youth Apostolate musicals, continuing until a few years ago. Almost no one in the crowd at a St. E's September Fest recognized him impersonating Elvis. For the last few years, he enjoyed singing with the St. Joseph Apartments Songbirds. Fr. Edwards, a Jeopardy fan, was always welcomed on Trivia teams since he seldom forgot anything he had learned and was a Cardinals fan who knew the team's history. Thanks to SSM Health St. Mary's ICU doctors and nurses for their care and accessibility. Services: Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery with Mass and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations to the Daughters of St. Paul, 9804 Watson Rd., (63126) or a charity of one's choice. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.