Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Kuhlmann, James T.

Friday, February 7, 2020. Dear son of the late Alvin and Elaine Kuhlmann; dear brother of Chris Seger, Bob (the late Debbie), and Mark (Lisa) Kuhlmann; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 10, 10:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions to appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
