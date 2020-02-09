|
|
Kuhlmann, James T.
Friday, February 7, 2020. Dear son of the late Alvin and Elaine Kuhlmann; dear brother of Chris Seger, Bob (the late Debbie), and Mark (Lisa) Kuhlmann; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 10, 10:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions to appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020