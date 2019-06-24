St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James T. Ryan Obituary
Ryan, James T. Passed away on June 22, 2019 Beloved husband of Judith A. Ryan (nee Scanlon); loving father of Christine (the late Christopher) Llewellyn, David (Tricia) Ryan and Andrea (Lance) Meyerpeter; cherished Pops of Alexander (Andrea), Zachary, Devon, Derek (Melania), Zoey, Ryan, Addisyn, Allisyn and John. Mr. Ryan was a police officer for St. Louis County Police Department for 28 years, Lakeshire Police Department for 12 years and was a United States Army Veteran. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now