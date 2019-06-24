|
Ryan, James T. Passed away on June 22, 2019 Beloved husband of Judith A. Ryan (nee Scanlon); loving father of Christine (the late Christopher) Llewellyn, David (Tricia) Ryan and Andrea (Lance) Meyerpeter; cherished Pops of Alexander (Andrea), Zachary, Devon, Derek (Melania), Zoey, Ryan, Addisyn, Allisyn and John. Mr. Ryan was a police officer for St. Louis County Police Department for 28 years, Lakeshire Police Department for 12 years and was a United States Army Veteran. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 24, 2019