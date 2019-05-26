Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Daniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel, James Thomas James Thomas Daniel of Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 20, 2019 after living with and fighting multiple myeloma for over three years. He is survived by his wife, Judith Susan (Cachick), his children and their spouses: Maggie Daniel Caldwell and her husband Keith, Susan Daniel Mosbacher and her husband Steve, John Daniel and his wife Rita, David Daniel, and Natalie Johnson; his grandchildren Max, Sam, Aubrey, Scott, Thomas, Micah, and Matthew; his brother and sister-in-law David and Barbara Daniel, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Francis and Mildred Emma (Doyle) Daniel and his sister and brother-in-law, Joanne F. and Gerald Patterson. Tom attended Granite City High School and earned his B.A. from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and his Masters in Social Work from Saint Louis University. In August of 1958 he met the love of his life, Judy Cachick, and their infatuation never waned over their almost 61 years together. They married and started their family as he was beginning his 40-year career in social work, eventually settling in University City where he spent the majority of his career as the Assistant Director of the Edgewood Program. Among things Tom loved were: flying, road trips, fishing trips without fish, computers, taking photos, cemeteries, spy thrillers, church steeples, strong coffee, root beer, chicken livers, baseball, and biking through Forest Park. But most of all he loved his Juju and the family they made together. That love was returned; he ended his days with a wife and four kids that were crazy about him. There can be no better measure of a life welllived. Services: A memorial Mass for Tom will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church, on the St. Louis University campus. The last years of Tom's life were greatly enriched by the advancements made in the treatment of multiple myeloma, so the family requests donations in the name of James Thomas Daniel to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor Norwalk, CT 06851 in lieu of flowers.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019

